Fichajes claims that if Liverpool choose to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager, they may make a spectacular bid for Florian Wirtz.

The German playmaker has excelled under the Spanish manager at Bayer Leverkusen, but he will cost much more than the reported €70 million price tag.

The club and its supporters have been devastated by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to quit Liverpool at the end of the current season. The Merseysiders, however, are keen to create a succession plan in the time they have left before the German leaves.

As Klopp’s long-term replacement, Liverpool are prioritising Xabi Alonso, who is expected to join the team should the club make a bid for him.

Liverpool may target Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz, their top asset, in addition to Alonso. The German playmaker has attracted interest from the Reds for a long time, who may make the Bundesliga team an offer of €70 million to recruit him.

Liverpool hope to have both Alonso and Wirtz on the team for next season; several other elite teams are also keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen manager. The Bundesliga team are expected to ask for double the €70 million amount being quoted in the media.

According to reports, Wirtz is almost certain to sign a new deal, which may include a significant release clause added at the player and his father’s desire. Because of this, Leverkusen will be able to demand a high price when they sell him—reports have indicated that they are looking to get around €130 million.

Tottenham and Barcelona are also interested, in addition to Real Madrid and Manchester City. If Liverpool aresuccessful in hiring Alonso as their next manager, they will undoubtedly have the upper hand in the competition for Wirtz.