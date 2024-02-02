Liverpool are preparing to play Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

The two teams, who will square off at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, are both genuine challengers for the title, and although Liverpool sit top, five points ahead of the Gunners, this weekend’s game will go a long way to deciding the season’s outcome.

Mikel Arteta has added incentive too — the Arsenal boss will be desperate to right the wrongs from last month’s FA Cup Third Round tie which saw Liverpool come away 2-0 winners.

And, ahead of the mouth-watering clash, which promises to be one of the games of the season, the Spaniard has been handed a boost.

What’s the latest Liverpool injury news?

According to the Mirror’s David Lynch, who attended Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference on Friday, striker Darwin Nunez is a ‘doubt’ after he sustained a foot injury against Chelsea mid-week.

Suggestions Nunez could miss Sunday’s clash will prove damaging to Klopp’s match preparations. Although the Uruguay international hasn’t hit his best form yet, he has remained a constant threat up front.

Liverpool are blessed with attacking reinforcements though. Even though Mo Salah is still out with the hamstring injury he picked up while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and youngster Ben Doak are all available to feature.

Sunday’s match, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.