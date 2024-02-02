Major Liverpool star turns up for training without important piece of footwear

Liverpool face a tough test of their title credentials this Sunday, as they head to the Emirates Stadium and a date with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

The Gunners will likely still be smarting from their 2-0 defeat to the Reds in the FA Cup, a match which they really should’ve won given the incredible amount of chances they missed before allowing Jurgen Klopp’s side to do a ‘smash and grab’ in North London.

As Man City don’t play until Monday, Arsenal have the chance to leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s team and bring themselves to within two points of the table-topping Merseyside outfit.

That has to be the aim for Arteta as the hosts go looking for the win that will dampen the procession that has already begun for Klopp, who continues to wind down his managerial career at Anfield.

During training on Friday, one Liverpool ace was spotted without an important piece of footwear on, but that appeared to be good news for Darwin Nunez.

According to a video posted on the club’s social media channels and cited by the Liverpool ECHO, the Uruguayan was seen in training without the protective boot he’d been wearing after the Chelsea game in midweek.

That would suggest that the striker could well play some part in Sunday’s match, and that’ll be a real shot in the arm for Klopp who is already missing Mo Salah through injury.