Man Utd ace reveals teammates were always raving about one player when he joined

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has heaped praise on teammate Kobbie Mainoo following the midfielder’s late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last night.

The talented young midfielder scored a spectacular late goal, deep into injury time, to hand his side a much-needed 4-3 victory away from home.

Hojlund has revealed after the game that the 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated within the club and he is one player who is always talked about in the Manchester United dressing room.

He added that Mainoo is regarded as a generational talent by the Manchester United players.

He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “All the lads were speaking about Kobbie Mainoo in the summer when I first joined. All of them in the dressing room were always saying that he’s a generational talent”.

Mainoo has certainly shown his quality with the first team in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a regular starter for the Red Devils now.

Players like Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro have not been at their best this season and the young midfielder certainly deserves an opportunity ahead of them.

Mainoo is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and Manchester United should focus on grooming him into a first team star. They should look to give him regular opportunities and help him develop further.

The Red Devils were in desperate need of a quality midfielder like him and the 18-year-old could end up saving them millions in the transfer market.