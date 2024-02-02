Newcastle United have been handed a double injury boost ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash against Luton Town.

Hoping to make it three wins for their last three matches, the Magpies could leapfrog Manchester United and move into seventh in the table.

Getting the better of Rob Edwards’ Hatters won’t be straightforward though. Although set to come into Saturday’s game at St. James’ Park as overwhelming favourites to take all three points, Eddie Howe’s men will need to be fully focused.

Luton are on a hot streak and remain unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions including an emphatic 4-0 win against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

What’s the latest Newcastle injury news?

Consequently, to secure their ninth home win of the season, the Magpies will need as much firepower available as they can get, and according to assistant manager Jason Tindall, who stood in for an unwell Howe during Friday’s pre-match press conference, two attackers could make their much-needed returns from injury.

As per Craig Hope, attacking duo Alexander Isak (groin) and Harvey Barnes (foot) are both in with a ‘chance’ of featuring against Luton.

Unfortunately, though, Callum Wilson (calf) and Joe Willock (achilles) are less likely to feature with the pair still some way off making their full returns.

Saturday’s game in the northeast is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) and will therefore not be televised.