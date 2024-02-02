Opinion: Bellingham should have the book thrown at him if Greenwood slander is proven

It’s not unfair to say that Jude Bellingham has taken La Liga by storm this season.

His performances for Real Madrid have, in the main, been at the very highest level, and he has already cemented his place as one of the best young talents in the game.

However, his alleged remark to Getafe’s Mason Greenwood during their La Liga match this week shows a real lack of class and a contemptible attitude.

The England midfielder is alleged to have called the on-loan Man United ace a ‘rapist,’ with video footage of the incident circling on social media.

La Liga are taking the matter so seriously that, according to BBC Sport, they are employing a lip reader to ascertain if the slanderous comment was indeed what Bellingham uttered.

Though Greenwood’s private life was played out in public leading to him being suspended from the Man United first-team, he was never taken to court over alleged sexual attacks and is therefore, in the eyes of the law, an innocent man.

Even if players take the view that what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch, that’s a pathetic excuse for Bellingham to fall back on if it’s proven that he did indeed slander Greenwood.

If that is the case, then he should have the book thrown at him.