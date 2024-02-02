Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest player Jesse Lingard is reportedly nearing completion of an unexpected move to FC Seoul, a South Korean team.

31-year old Lingard left Forest in the summer and has been unemployed since. Although he was in Saudi Arabia training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq team, the former Aston Villa manager chose not to sign him.

Additionally, reports from Spain stated that Everton was considering a move for the 31-year-old Lingard, who was reportedly offered to Barcelona.

But according to Sky Sports, neither transfer materialised and he is now expected to start again in South Korea.

The 31-year-old is expected to travel out and finish the transfer in the next few days, having verbally agreed to a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The Man United academy product Lingard desired a new beginning in a different nation. He had offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey as well but he opted to go to South Korea.

He fired his agents, including family members, in an effort to find a new club, and now he has succeeded in getting a move.

Since leaving Forest, the Englishman had been extremely frustrated that many contract offers and inquiries had fallen through.

Lingard joined on a 12-month contract and made 20 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season, scoring twice. His last game was in April.

While playing for his childhood team, Manchester United, where he made 232 appearances and earned 32 England caps, Lingard won the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.