Sam Allardyce believes Premier League manager could get the Liverpool job

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently surprised everyone with his announcement to step down from his role at the end of the season, leading to speculation about potential successors at Anfield.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has hinted at the prospect of Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi being a possible candidate for the managerial position at Liverpool, suggesting that luck might play a role in the selection process.

The Italian manager is highly regarded in the country after his impressive work at Brighton in the brief spell since replacing Graham Potter.

In his first season in the Premier League, he guided the Seagulls to a historic 6th-placed finish, securing qualification for the Europa League—a significant achievement for Brighton.

De Zerbi described the qualification as “more prestigious than winning the title” with a top-six club.

And while they may have struggled recently this season, Brighton remains within reach of a European place halfway through this season, trailing only four points behind the 6th-placed West Ham United.

Known for his deep understanding of the game and unique tactical approach, the former Sassuolo manager maximizes the potential of his players within his system, fostering collective contributions to the team’s goals.

Allardyce, contemplating De Zerbi’s potential candidacy for a significant role at Liverpool, emphasised the role of timing and luck in managerial appointments.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, he stated:

“Jurgen Klopp, I think whoever takes the job, Xabi Alonso has been strongly linked with it, but I don’t think he’s the answer. De Zerbi, you know your career can change, if you’re in the right place at the right time you can get a job, and De Zerbi is probably in the right place because his previous jobs he’s been sacked from, he’s not come with a huge reputation, but he’s building this huge reputation.”

Replacing Klopp poses a significant challenge, considering his remarkable achievements with Liverpool over the past nine years.

The new manager will undoubtedly have substantial expectations to meet.