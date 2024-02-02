Spurs told to raid Man United for star who could ‘rediscover love of game’ under Postecoglou

Marcus Rashford has been urged to consider joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Struggling both on and off the field of play, Rashford, 26, recently found himself the centre of a media storm after he was pictured partying in a Belfast nightclub just hours before calling in sick to team training.

Although the Red Devils have since dealt with the matter and now consider it closed, the limelight is unlikely to disappear from the 26-year-old.

And despite scoring on his immediate return against Wolves on Thursday night during United’s dramatic 4-3 away win, Rashford has been sent a clear career message by former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore.

“I know there has been a lot of chatter about Arsenal, and they may well be the ideal fit for him,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“For me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon. He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and gets inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him. If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him.

“Postecoglou would say to Rashford ‘Mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’. He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game.

“Let’s be honest as well, I know fans are quick to take the mick but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it, they are heading in the right direction again.”

This is not the first time Spurs have been mentioned alongside Rashford. A year ago, FIFA agent and former Sunderland director Roberto De Fanti revealed, in an exclusive interview, how Daniel Levy had held talks with Rashford’s camp over a possible transfer but a deal failed to materialise due to United’s asking price.

