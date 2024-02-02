Bayer Leverkusen may have to brace themselves for a summer of exits – particularly should Xabi Alonso be on the way out.

The Spanish head coach has been heavily linked with the soon-to-be vacant managerial position at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether the former Red would contemplate raiding his old club – should he take up the reins at Anfield – though there will almost certainly be Premier League interest in his current flock of players either way.

“Exequiel Palacios (25) has extended his contract in Leverkusen until 2028,” Christian Falk revealed in his latest exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“Aston Villa is considered a hot prospect for the summer. The club has already bought Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby from Leverkusen.

“Manchester City and Newcastle are also said to have the midfielder on their list. Leverkusen is only considered ready for talks at a starting point of €60m [£51.1m].”

The former River Plate man has to be considered one of the most competent operators on the ball in Europe.

Stats collected by FBref have the Argentine down as completing a considerable proportion of his passes (ranking in the 91st percentile).

You’ll find Palacios will give no quarter when working against the ball either, registering between the 82nd percentile (blocks) and 96th percentile (tackles) for blocks, interceptions and tackles.

In short, there’s quite the package for any Premier League club looking to reinforce their central midfield.