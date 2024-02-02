Video: Arturo Vidal’s unveiling at Colo Colo – helicopters, horses, a crown and sword

When football players are unveiled at their new clubs these days, the bigger the presentation the better, though any club will have to go some way to beat Arturo Vidal’s at Colo Colo.

Normally a new signing will do a few keepy-uppies, maybe kick a couple of balls into the crowd and say a few words to raise a cheer.

Not Vidal.

He arrived in a helicopter, then was helped onto a horse and then paraded around the pitch wearing a crown and in possession of a sword.

Always the showman!

Pictures from TNT Sports

