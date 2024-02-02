Video: Gnonto on target as he fires Leeds into second place

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Leeds will be delighted that Willy Gnonto was in the right place at the right time to hammer home and secure all three points for the all whites at Bristol City.

A tough away fixture at Ashton Gate could’ve proved to be a bit of a banana skin for the team from Elland Road, but thanks to Gnonto, they continued their recent winning run.

The win takes Leeds up to second place in the Championship ahead of the other weekend fixtures.

