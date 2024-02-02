Video: “Grovelled” – Pundit puts different spin on Jadon Sancho saga at Man United

The Jadon Sancho saga finally came to a conclusion in the early part of the January transfer window when the Man United ace was loaned to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho refused to apologise to his manager, Erik ten Hag, for calling him out on social media, and he was banished from anything to do with the first team and had to train alone.

TalkSPORT pundit, Andy Townsend, believed Sancho was wrong to react in the way that he did, going as far as to suggest that players in his era would’ve “grovelled” back to the gaffer.

