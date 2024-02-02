Villa player refused to leave the club in final hours of the transfer window

All in all, Aston Villa didn’t have too bad a transfer window in January.

The Midlands-based outfit are flying high under Unai Emery at present, and if they can withstand the inevitable pressure that’s going to come their way over the final weeks of the season, it really could end up being a vintage campaign for the club, perhaps to rival those seasons in the early 1980s.

Emery and Monchi managed to bring in Kosta Nedeljkovic, Joe Gauci, Lino Sousa, Morgan Rogers and Keilan Quinn to the club before the deadline, with Nedeljkovic then going straight back out on loan to Red Star Belgrade, Sousa joining Plymouth, also on loan, and Bertrand Traore joining La Liga side, Villarreal, on a permanent deal.

Calum Chambers was the subject of three bids for his services during January according to Football Insider, but the 29-year-old turned down all of them.

The report goes on to say that Villa were pushing on the final day of the campaign to try and get Chambers out the door, however, he clearly wasn’t interested in going anywhere else.

That’s despite the fact that he hasn’t played a single game in the Premier League for the Villains this season, and has only managed 178 minutes in the Europa Conference League, per WhoScored.