Winger was offered to West Ham in last-gasp deal on Deadline Day

West Ham were offered the opportunity to sign Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr during the final hours of Deadline Day but the move never happened.

That is according to Daily Mail, who reported that the Hammers were given the opportunity to sign the former Watford star on loan but the transfer never materialised in what was a crazy final day for the London club.

Pablo Fornals was set to leave West Ham for Real Betis and Said Benrahma was ready to join Lyon, but the Hammers had problems with the paperwork and both deals fell through.

The players are imaginably not happy but in the end, there was no need to sign Sarr if both forward players were staying at the London Stadium.

West Ham were either too busy to get the Sarr deal done or simply didn’t want him, but the drama around the Fornals and Benrahma deals meant David Moyes still had bodies for his wing positions come the closing of the transfer window.