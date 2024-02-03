Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on signing the 24-year-old defender but he is not willing to join the French outfit. A report via Fichajes claims that the defender is keen on a move to Manchester United or Barcelona.

The 24-year-old is a top-quality defender who is likely to improve with experience and coaching. He could be a key player for Manchester United and Barcelona in the coming seasons.

Both clubs could use defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they are keen on signing the defender.

De Ligt has shown his quality with clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich in recent seasons. He is certainly good enough for the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get a deal done.

The 24-year-old could prove to be an upgrade on Harry Maguire and he would help Manchester United tighten up at the back. Similarly, Barcelona need a reliable partner for Ronald Araujo and the Dutchman certainly fits the profile.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and it remains to be seen whether they can afford the defender at the end of the season. On the other hand, Manchester United certainly have the resources to pay a premium for the player.

With that said, any club hoping to sign a player of his quality will need to secure Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can finish in the top four. They have had a mediocre season by their standards so far and they will need to finish the campaign strongly.