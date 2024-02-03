6ft 2in man was ready to join Crystal Palace on deadline day but offer never came

Crystal Palace could’ve done with the fillip of a deadline day signing to give Roy Hodgson’s side some impetus in the second half of the season.

The Eagles find themselves down in 14th position at present, and whilst they’re in no immediate danger of relegation, with players such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi in their ranks, they should be flying much higher than they are.

A merry go round in terms of transfers on the final day of the January transfer window sums up Palace’s season.

?? #TransferDeadlineDay Story…

?? Jean Butez should have signed for Crystal Palace ! ?

? Before targeting Mats Sels, Nottingham Forest’s priority was Sam Johnstone. Talks were very far with the #CPFC goalkeeper but got stuck on an important point of detail.

? Musical… pic.twitter.com/CNL85mQLiS — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) February 2, 2024

According to RMC Sport’s Sacha Tavolieri, writing on X (formerly Twitter), Palace had already agreed to sell their goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to Nottingham Forest.

News that the deal was progressing saw Palace target Royal Antwerp’s Jean Butez.

Tavolieri goes on to note that Butez was ready to pack his bags to go to London but an offer never came because Forest decided in the end to sign Mats Sels.

Johnstone will remain as Palace’s No.1 as a result, though it’s worth pondering on just how focused for the remainder of the campaign he’ll be, knowing his club were willing to cash in on him.

From Hodgson and owner Steve Parish’s point of view, there’ll rightly be an expectation that nothing changes. Anything different would suggest a lack of professionalism from the custodian.