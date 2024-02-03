Arsenal make decision to sell underperforming midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly decided to try and cash in on Albert Sambi Lokonga.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the Belgian midfielder has ‘no future’ at the Emirates.

Despite joining newly promoted Luton Town on loan for the season, Lokonga, 24, has managed just seven Premier League starts after failing to impress manager Rob Edwards.

And unlikely to be wanted permanently by the Hatters at the season’s end, it seems the 24-year-old is facing an uncertain future. Being made surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta is set to force the defensive midfielder out of the club.

There is no denying it, the former Anderlecht starlet has failed to live up to expectations following his €17.5 million (TM) in 2021. The likes of Thomas Partey, Jorginho and marquee summer-signing Declan Rice are all way ahead of Lokonga in Arteta’s pecking order so seeing the Belgian move on would be far from surprising.

However, the midfielder’s biggest hurdle is likely to be convincing another club to take a gamble on him, especially considering he can’t string a run of games together for Luton.

Since joining the Gunners two-and-a-half years ago, Lokonga, whose deal runs until 2026, has failed to score or assist in 39 games in all competitions.