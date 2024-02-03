Arsenal set to complete defender’s contract renewal agreement

Arsenal are reportedly one step away from agreeing a contract extension with defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Japan international is next in line for a new deal with the Gunners.

????? Arsenal plan to complete agreement on new deal with Takehiro Tomiyasu in the next weeks as he’s now set to return from Asian Cup. Talks are already at final stages since December. pic.twitter.com/6T87zjmM9o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2024

After crashing out of the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage after suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat against Iran this weekend, Tomiyasu will now return to London for the remainder of the domestic season.

And news the 25-year-old is on the verge of committing his long-term future to the club will serve as a huge boost to Mikel Arteta, who is clearly building a solid team that can compete for years to come.

Since joining from Italian side Bologna nearly three years ago, Tomiyasu, who has 40 international caps to his name, has scored one goal and registered six assists in 73 games in all competitions.

The full-back, who is valued at around £30 million (TM), currently has a deal that runs until 2025.