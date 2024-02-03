Aston Villa man set to leave the club next week

The Premier League’s January transfer deadline may have already passed, but Aston Villa are still looking to do a deal for one of their players.

That’s because the Turkish Super Lig deadline lasts for another week, meaning there is plenty of time for Unai Emery and any other English clubs to offload their dead wood if there’s interest.

One player that Football Insider suggest Villa are hopeful of getting off the wage bill is ex-Arsenal man, Calum Chambers.

There was plenty of interest in him from English clubs during January and three confirmed bids were made, however, all three were rejected by the player himself leaving his club in limbo.

It’s obvious that he has no future whatsoever at Villa Park, given the strength of Emery’s previous statement that Chambers was not part of his plans.

Of course, the player doesn’t have to take any of the offers from Turkey either, but he’s simply not going to play for Emery, even if there’s an injury crisis.

According to WhoScored, he hasn’t featured in the Premier League at all this season, and all of his three appearances have been in the Europa Conference League.

Only Chambers will know why he’s making such a stance, but it could come back to bite him.

