David Moyes drops bombshell about his future at West Ham

With 16 games left of the 2023/24 season, West Ham need to move quickly in order to have a manager in place for the upcoming campaign.
The Hammers have done well under David Moyes, seemingly improving year upon year, however, the Scot’s contract ends in June of this year – effectively after the last ball has been kicked this season.
The last thing the club board need is to be scrabbling around in the summer for a new man to take charge, but it seems as though they won’t actually have to now after Moyes confirmed that he intends to get a new contract signed as soon as possible.
That might not go down well with every West Ham fan, though the vast majority are likely to be happy with the man whose teams are always in the upper echelons of the Premier League and have consistently qualified for Europe under his tenure.
“We’ll get back on it (his contract discussions) now the transfer window is shut. We’re well down the line and moving on with it,” he was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.
“We’ll pick that up again in the next few weeks.”
Perhaps with his new contract signed and sealed, it will mean a better chance of securing players as they’ll be armed with the information required before making a decision.
Whether this means that sporting director, Tim Steidten, a man believed to be responsible for the signings of Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus, is on his way, is anyone’s guess.
Can’t anybody who doesn’t watch all 90 minutes of West Ham games look beyond winning a trophy that makes you the 57th best team in Europe??? There is no way West Ham will qualify for Europe on league position – as a 51 years thousands of pounds wasting home and away fan – if they renew Moyes contract that is me done – Moyes football makes Allardyce look like a Super Hero plus Pep Guardiola. I regularly see West Ham fans at the White Elephant spend more time playing candy crush or checking their Tinder details than watching that shite of the last 3 years
If West Ham fans are happy with Moyes contract extension then they are happy with mediocrity at best. I have zero confidence in his ability to progress the club, develop young players, attract attacking talent (why would they join such a defensive team), keep a squad happy, eliminate the number of really poor displays, make us an exciting team to watch etc. He has peaked and at his age will only become more entrenched in his philosophy.
I sometimes wonder what the pundits really see because they cannot be watching the same game as me when watching the boyz… We will certainly loose our best players for sure.. To think he plays us like underdogs in every game never on the front foot position no end product, but we have proactive players but that’s not Moyes’s type of football…..
The board should wait because Moyes has his problems now with injuries and lack of squad depth and he plays Soucek all the time even though he should be dropped, he plays a back four and 4 defence midfielders in front that’s shocking, he should be let go at the end of the season his football is boring and only tries to win games in the last 10 minutes
Can’t believe Sullivan thinks Moyes’ football/tactics are either effective or entertaining.It’s mostly an awful watch and myself and fans around me are completely fed up with his style of football.If he gets a new contract I won’t renew and this from a fan supporting the team since 1962.