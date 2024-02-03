David Moyes drops bombshell about his future at West Ham

With 16 games left of the 2023/24 season, West Ham need to move quickly in order to have a manager in place for the upcoming campaign.

The Hammers have done well under David Moyes, seemingly improving year upon year, however, the Scot’s contract ends in June of this year – effectively after the last ball has been kicked this season.

The last thing the club board need is to be scrabbling around in the summer for a new man to take charge, but it seems as though they won’t actually have to now after Moyes confirmed that he intends to get a new contract signed as soon as possible.

That might not go down well with every West Ham fan, though the vast majority are likely to be happy with the man whose teams are always in the upper echelons of the Premier League and have consistently qualified for Europe under his tenure.

“We’ll get back on it (his contract discussions) now the transfer window is shut. We’re well down the line and moving on with it,” he was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

“We’ll pick that up again in the next few weeks.”

Perhaps with his new contract signed and sealed, it will mean a better chance of securing players as they’ll be armed with the information required before making a decision.

Whether this means that sporting director, Tim Steidten, a man believed to be responsible for the signings of Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus, is on his way, is anyone’s guess.