Exclusive: Chelsea star ready to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge

Many Chelsea fans expected Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club during the January transfer window but no deal happened, and now the defender will fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The centre-back has yet to feature for the Blues this season having suffered from injuries but it became clear that the 24-year-old was not in his manager’s plans, which led to links of him moving away from Stamford Bridge during the January window.

Atletico Madrid and West Ham were two teams that had an interest in Chalobah but his salary was considered too high for a six-month loan, says Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist says that the centre-back is going to be fit and ready to play soon, therefore, he is willing to try and fight for his place at Chelsea.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has explained Chalobah’s situation.

“The expectation before the January transfer window was that Trevoh Chalobah would leave Chelsea and there was some interest in the player. However, the defender is now prepared to fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team as he is going to be fit and ready to play soon,” the transfer expert said.

“In January Chalobah had some chances to leave the London club but it was never really close. Atletico Madrid considered the possibility of signing him, same for West Ham but nothing was ever close because of his salary, which was considered too high for a six-month loan.”