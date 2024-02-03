Former Arsenal striker and Premier League legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on the Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison but he also revealed that the Brazilian boils his blood.

The 26-year-old striker tends to wind up rivals and neutrals. Wright believes that he is one of those players who can only be appreciated and loved if he is on your team.

Richarlison had a disappointing time at Tottenham after his big-money move from Everton. However, the Brazilian seems to have discovered his form and he has now scored seven goals in his last appearance.

Wright claims that he was always going to go on a scoring run provided he sorted out his injury problems.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House, he said: “The thing with Richarlison, you see with Richarlison as well, I always said once he sorted his groin out, he’s the kind of guy who can just go on those runs where he’ll score goals. “He’s that guy away from home you can guarantee will annoy the away fans, annoy people and nick a goal as well. He’s ready to go now. “He (Martial) doesn’t make my blood boil like Richarlison and Maupay. They only have to come on and just have a normal face on, and I’m just like (annoyed).”

It will be interesting to see if he can extend his fine run of form and shoulder the goalscoring responsibility at Tottenham until the end of the season.

The North London out will look to secure Champions League qualification and they will need their top players in red-hot form to finish the season strongly.