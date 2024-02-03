“Interesting player” – Title-winner wanted Leeds difference maker but he’s too expensive

A sign of how well your team is doing is when others cast their beady eyes over your talent, and that appears to have been the case for Leeds United.

The Elland Road outfit are ticking along nicely under Daniel Farke, and before the remainder of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, the German had guided his side into second place in the Championship.

The all whites are the form team in the division and have hit a real sweet spot in terms of results and performance levels, so it’s no wonder that their players are being looked at.

Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot, knows all about the damage that Crysencio Summerville can do, given that the player used to play for the Dutch giants.

How Slot could do with him now, though the reason a transfer back to the Eredivisie giants hasn’t happened is because the player’s value has sky-rocketed.

“We have not been able to find a player who strengthens us in attack and who was feasible for us,” Slot told Voetbal Zone.

“It is not difficult to find such a player. I’ve said that before, because I can think of a lot (of players such as this). However, it must also fit within our financial possibilities. A player must want to come to us and have the will to play in the Eredivisie.”

“I’ll just mention a name so you can write about it again. I would have liked to see Summerville on our side. But he is too expensive.

“I have found him an interesting player for a long time.”

From Farke’s point of view, he will understand that he needs to get Leeds back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

If he’s not able to do so, then the German will know that there’s every chance that talent such as Summerville will move on to pastures new in the summer.