Scenes at Goodison Park as Jarrad Branthwaite nets 94th-minute equaliser vs. Spurs

If the rest of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures follow in Everton vs. Spurs’ footsteps, fans are in for a treat.

Both teams, who squared off at Goodison Park for Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off, have put a four-goal thriller on display.

Former Toffees striker Richarlison opened the scoring after just five minutes before Dominic Calvert-Lewin played a vital part in equalising.

Richarlison then doubled his tally moments before the half-time break and although the game’s second half was nowhere near as lively as the first 45 minutes, Jarrad Branthwaite popped up when the home team needed him most.

Getting his head on the end of a flick on by opposition defender Cristian Romero, the highly rated Englishman has rescued what is going to be a huge point for Everton in the race against the drop.

Crazy scenes at Goodison Park as Jarrad Braithwaite equalises in injury time! ? He may have just secured the Toffees a massive point! ? pic.twitter.com/oMlS6Yk4Gv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 3, 2024

Pictures from +Foot Direct.