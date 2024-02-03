Leeds United told Elland Road ‘would be attractive’ option to host major tournament

Leeds United have been told Elland Road ‘would be an attractive’ option to host Euro 2028.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has been discussing the possibility of the 2028 European Championships needing a new venue.

Although the competition has already been awarded to the UK and Northern Ireland, as reported by The Times, there are now concerns Casement Park’s construction project in Northern Ireland will not be completed in time.

And should that be the case, the competition’s organisers will need to find a new host venue, and Maguire believes Leeds’ home of Elland Road in Yorkshire could be the ideal location.

“If the Belfast stadium isn’t available for 2028 then there will be a number of clubs throwing their hats into the ring,” he told Football Insider.

“West Ham’s owners won’t particularly want to get involved as if the London Stadium is used all benefits would go to the landlords rather than the club. But Elland Road would be an attractive proposition.

“I’m sure there are other clubs who have got 30,000-plus capacity stadiums who would also be keen to put their name forward as a host venue.

“It would also encourage those clubs that are thinking of developing their stadiums to get a move on and get it finished before 2028“

If Leeds United are lucky enough to be offered the chance to host Euro 2028 games, the club will feel it is nothing less than they deserve and that their history more than justifies the Whites having a place on one of football’s biggest stages.

Other host stadiums include Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, Aston Villa’s Villa Park, Wales’ Millenium Stadium, Scotland’s Hampden Park, and of course, London’s Wembley Stadium.