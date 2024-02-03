Kylian Mbappe decides between PSG and Real Madrid

Although it has yet to be made official by either club, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided where he wants to play next season.

According to a recent report from French outlet The Parisian, there is ‘no longer room for doubt’ about which club the forward will sign for in the summer.

Although with Paris Saint-Germain since 2017, Mbappe, 25, a product of Monaco’s youth academy, is thought to be just months away from calling quits on his time in France.

Believed to have already agreed to join Real Madrid, the 25-year-old is expected to announce his decision later this year. The Parisian claims the French captain is currently considering when may be best to confirm the news.

With Mbappe out of contract at the Parc des Prince at the end of the season, Madrid, should these reports prove accurate, will secure the signing of one of the world’s best-ever players for free — evidence Los Blancos still have the allure of the world’s most prestigious club.

As for the player himself, during his seven years in Paris, Mbappe has scored 241 goals and registered 105 assists in 288 games in all competitions.