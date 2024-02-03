Leeds in talks to sell £20m-rated forward after transfer window deadline

Daniel Farke has seen his Leeds side hit a real sweet spot in terms of standard of performances and results, and therefore his opinion on whether to keep hold of players or not should be respected.

There’s every chance that another player could be on the verge of leaving the club even though the transfer deadline has already passed.

According to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Luis Sinisterra’s current loan deal with Bournemouth could be converted into a £20m permanent deal in due course.

The outlet note that the two clubs are close to agreeing a deal, and it’s likely to benefit both if they’re able to get it ratified.

Given that Sinisterra has only started three games for the Premier League club, it’s an interesting tactic from Andoni Iraola.

It would suggest that the Cherries manager has seen something that he can develop and doesn’t want to risk the player having a brilliant second half of the season and other interested parties jumping in ahead of them.

Bournemouth had an option to buy as part of the loan deal, which would’ve come into play if Leeds weren’t promoted. That they don’t want to wait shows how proactive the club are becoming under Iraola, and it bodes well for the 2024/25 season.

Leeds could end up meeting Sinisterra in the English top-flight next season too should they go up at the first time of asking.