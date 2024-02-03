Liverpool in advanced talks to complete major deal worth millions

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Disney+ to buy their upcoming documentary which will detail Jurgen Klopp’s final six months at Anfield.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that a deal between the two parties is close and it could see the Merseyside club earn around £10m.

Liverpool surprisingly announced that they will be capturing the last six months of the current season this week as part of a multi-episode series and revealed that filming began before Christmas.

Klopp previously admitted that he would never allow any cameras into his dressing room but he has had a change of heart due to the club being in a great position and the fact that the upcoming months will be the last times he will spend on the Anfield sideline.

According to the report, Amazon rejected the chance to buy the series before Klopp’s decision to leave in the summer was announced last week due to concerns about having limited access to the dressing room, while Netflix have also expressed reservations, leaving Disney as the front-runners.

The German coach’s announcement, in addition to Liverpool potentially winning a quadruple, could all make for some sensational viewing.

Disney will be over the moon that they didn’t turn down the opportunity too early as it will bring them millions of potential viewers.