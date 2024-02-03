Liverpool managerial candidate will discuss his future with current club

Liverpool are surprisingly on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and one of their reported candidates will now discuss his future with his current club this summer.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football World last Friday when he announced the news that he will be leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season after nine very successful years at Anfield.

Immediately Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was named the favourite given his Liverpool past but there will be other top coaches in contention for the role.

One of which, is Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and it is being reported by TeamTalk that the Portuguese coach will discuss his future in the summer.

? Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, who is wanted by Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp, will discuss his future in the summer. (Source: Teamtalk) pic.twitter.com/faBGuIyYGz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 3, 2024

Amorim has been at the Portuguese giants since 2020 and delivered the club their first league title in 19 years back in 2021.

The Sporting coach’s teams usually have an intense pressing style and that is something Liverpool fans have become used to under Klopp, but there are differences, such as his preferred back three.

With Sporting currently top of the league, the Portuguese club will not want to let their manager go, but they might not have a choice if Liverpool come calling in the coming months.