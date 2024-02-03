Man Utd and Newcastle expected to move for £17m-rated attacker in summer

VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy was linked with a move away from the German club throughout the January transfer window but he failed to secure an exit last month.

According to a report from SportBILD via SportWitness, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Manchester United are keen on the player and they could return for him in the summer.

Guirassy has been in impressive form this season and the 27-year-old has scored 19 goals across all competitions. He could be available for a fee of around €20 million (£17m) because of a clause in his contract. It would represent a major bargain if either of the two English clubs managed to sign the striker for the reported price.

Manchester United need attacking depth in their squad and they need to bring in someone who can share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. Marcus Rashford is more suited to the role of a wide forward and therefore the Red Devils need to invest in another centre forward this summer.

Guirassy will certainly relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The possibility of playing for them next season will certainly be an attractive option for the player.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United need more quality in the final third as well. Wilson’s availability has been a major concern for the Premier League side and they need a reliable partner for Alexander Isak. Guirassy would be a quality addition for both clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.