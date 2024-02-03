Manchester United are keen on signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young midfield talents in European football and Manchester United will face competition from crosstown rivals Manchester City for his services.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester City are now leading the race for his signature and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can overtake them and sign the player in the summer.

It is no secret that the Red Devils will need to sign a quality midfielder and the 19-year-old would be a superb, long-term investment for them. Neves has established himself as a key player for Benfica and he has the ability to make the step up to the Premier League as well.

He will add defensive cover and control to the Manchester United midfield. The 19-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a world class midfielder.

The Red Devils will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services and competing with Manchester City will not be easy. The defending Premier League champions have substantial resources and pull. They have a proven track record of competing and winning major trophies in recent seasons and any player would be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

As per Sky Sports, the player as a £103 million release clause.

In addition to that, they have one of the best managers of the modern era at the helm. Neves might be keen on developing under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United must look to secure Champions League qualification and come forward with a lucrative proposal if they want to sign the player.