Guglielmo Vicario has come under fire from Martin Keown, who believes the Tottenham star is costing his team from set pieces.

Everton and Tottenham drew 2-2 as a result of Sean Dyche and his coaching staff’s full exploit of Vicario’s weakness.

Spurs conceded both goals from set pieces with Vicario’s inability to collect the ball.

“I have to say Everton really played well. In the end, they managed to get another vital point to take them out of the bottom three and that could prove to be really important.

“For Tottenham, [their goalkeeper] Guglielmo Vicario is costing them goals from set-pieces. He should have done better [for both Everton goals].” – said Keown for BBC.