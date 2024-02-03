Micky van de Ven’s frightening stats against Everton prove defender can be star

Micky van de Ven has been one of the signings of the season.

Signing the centre-back from Wolfsburg in the summer for a reported £43 million (Sky Sports), Spurs have pulled off what appears to be a quality deal.

The commanding Dutch defender, who has ridiculous recovery speed, has quickly become one of Ange Postecoglou’s most trusted first-team players after forming a solid defensive partnership with Cristian Romero.

And despite his team drawing 2-2 against Everton on Saturday afternoon’s Game Week 23 at Goodison Park, van de Ven, and not for the first time this season, was a standout performer.

The 22-year-old’s performance stats not only prove he is a world-class centre-back in the making but also confirm his importance when it comes to today’s result — had it not have been for the Dutchman’s last-ditch defending, Everton could have easily come away with all three points.

Mickey van de Ven’s game by numbers vs. Everton: 91% pass accuracy

74 touches

53/58 passes completed

6 duels won

6 clearances

4 ball recoveries

3/3 tackles won

1 last man tackle Rock at the back. ? pic.twitter.com/q0gRiBEOnX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 3, 2024

Dominating across the board more often than not this season, van de Ven’s signing seven months ago feels reminiscent of Spurs’ capture of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in 2012 and 2015, respectively — with the pair going on to make a combined 549 appearances for the club.