Newcastle United are keen on the Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

According to a report from SportBILD via SportWitness, the 25-year-old is on the Premier League club’s radar, and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The report states that the midfielder is valued at €15 million and he could be on the move at the end of the season. Newcastle need to bring in more quality in the middle of the park. Stach is a box-to-box midfielder who will help out creatively, add defensive cover and drive to their midfield.

The midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done. The reported valuation seems quite reasonable for a player of his qualities and he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football. Newcastle would do well to secure his services on a bargain.

The Magpies have been overly reliant on Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton this season. Summer signing Sandro Tonali is suspended for his involvement in an illegal batting scandal.

Newcastle must look to bring in more options if they want to compete in the Champions League regularly and fight for trophies. Stach could prove to be a quality acquisition for a reasonable price and the Magpies must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

The 25-year-old will look to take the next step in his career and showcase his qualities at a high level. A move to the Premier League would be ideal for him.