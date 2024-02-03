“Our best striker” – Chelsea fans can’t believe London club’s latest transfer blunder as 21-year-old shines for new club

Since the new owners took over at Chelsea in 2022, the Blues have made several transfer blunders and one match in the Premier League may have highlighted another one.

A big area of concern for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea fans at present, is the striker role as the West London club are without a clinical number nine.

Pochettino has mainly used Nicolas Jackson as his striker this season but the 22-year-old is still very raw and therefore, players such as Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling have been put upfront.

Chelsea have let Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana go out on loan for the second half of the campaign and fans of the Blues can’t believe one of these decisions.

Fofana made his home debut for Burnley on Saturday and scored twice off of the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw with Fulham. This follows the assist he provided at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night as the Clarets were defeated 3-1 by Man City.

The 21-year-old’s performance led to discussions amongst Chelsea fans on social media and the Stamford Bridge faithful couldn’t believe their latest transfer blunder as their want for a top striker is evident within their comments.

Taking to X, one user said via talkSPORT: “Why did we loan out Datro Fofana.”

Another messaged: “David Datro Fofana already has two goals on his debut for Burnley today while Chelsea are struggling in front of goal without a proper 9…. I’m tired man.”

A third added: “Why is our best striker on loan at Burnley. We’re in the mud.”