Paul Robinson is stunned by Richarlison’s goal at Everton

On Saturday lunchtime Everton old boy, Richarlison, was allowed the freedom of Goodison Park not once, but twice to score two outstanding goals for Tottenham.

Ultimately his efforts were in vain, as Jarrad Branthwaite bagged a point for the Toffees with an injury time header, that needed a VAR check before the goal could be awarded.

The brace continued his recent run of good goalscoring form too, the Brazilian now having bagged nine goals in the last eight Premier League games.

???? Richarlison scores a brace in the first half and makes it 9?? total goals in the last 8?? Premier League games. vs Newcastle ????

vs Nottingham Forest ??

vs Everton ??

vs Brighton ??

vs Bournemouth ??

vs Manchester United ??

vs Brentford ??

vs Everton ???? On fire. ? pic.twitter.com/LgAkkzKQQe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2024

It’s a far cry from when he cited mental health issues as part of his struggle to find the net.

Goals have always been a striker’s currency, but before his recent hot streak, Richarlison had managed only two in 13 Premier League matches, per WhoScored.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper turned pundit, Paul Robinson, was in no doubt as to the striker’s finishing abilities on Saturday.

‘Incredible finish,’ he’d been quoted as saying by the BBC Live report.

‘We talked about strikers in form and acting on instinct. Richarlison has time to open it up and it is worked to him.

‘He finds the top corner and there is nothing Pickford could do about that. In all honesty, it is against the run of play.’

It’s amazing what a little bit of confidence in front of goal can do, with the Brazilian looking likely to score in every game he plays now.

The swagger is back and Richarlison’s movement has got immeasurably better too as he sniffs out chances.

Ange Postecoglou deserves great credit in turning around the striker’s season, with everyone reaping the benefits.