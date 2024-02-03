Tottenham have taken an early lead against Everton during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Goodison Park.

Looking to heap the pressure on the Toffees, who are fighting against relegation following a 10-point deduction handed out by the Premier League earlier in the season, Spurs have taken a huge step toward compiling their opponent’s misery.

And that’s because, despite the game being less than five minutes in, full-back Destiny Udogie found himself marauding down Everton’s flank before the Italian set former Everton striker Richarlison up perfectly.

Brilliantly taken! ? Richarlison opens the scoring inside four minutes against former club Everton… ? pic.twitter.com/MYWVVK6zGH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 3, 2024

Pictures from Foot Direct