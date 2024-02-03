Southgate could make Kobbie Mainoo decision as battle for international allegiance hots up

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has grabbed all the headlines over the last few days after his splendid performances against Newport County and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The midfielder scored in both games, including a stunning last-gasp winner against Wolves away from home.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Premier League right now and it seems that England are prepared to call him up to the national team, according to a report from HITC.

There have been reports that Ghana could look to persuade the 18-year-old to switch his international allegiance, and it remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate hands him a call-up for the upcoming international break.

England will be up against Brazil and Belgium next month and Mainoo would certainly relish the prospect of facing them for the Three Lions.

The 18-year-old is an exceptional talent and he has a bright future ahead of him. Securing his international allegiance would be a major coup for England.

The Three Lions are blessed with a number of technically gifted midfielders and Mainoo would be a superb addition to that unit. He could form a solid partnership alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can continue to impress at club level and establish himself as an undisputed starter for Manchester United over the next few months.