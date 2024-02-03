Exclusive: Ten Hag requested: Manchester United up against two Serie A behemoths for ex-Bayern hitman

Joshua Kirkzee’s future has yet to be determined amid what has been a productive campaign for the 22-year-old forward.

The young Dutch striker has attracted a great deal of attention from a number of clubs, though whatever follows the end of the 2023/24 campaign will be closely linked his current coach Thiago Motta.

AC Milan are understood to be closely following the former Bayern Munich man and his manager at Bologna, with the club’s hierarchy appreciative of both, according to our sources here at CaughtOffside.

The latter is being considered as part of a shortlist of potential replacements for Stefano Pioli at the end of the season. It’s currently understood that rumours linking former Juventus and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte to the role are just that.

Zirkzee sits right at the top of the list of targets to bolster the forward line, with Olivier Giroud set to depart the club in June when his contract expires.

Beyond AC Milan

Competition for the Dutchman could very well be fierce, however, with fellow Serie A outfit Napoli having already asked for some initial info on the player with Victor Osimhen’s future in Naples likewise not guaranteed beyond the current campaign. Motta has likewise earned an approach from the incumbent league champions.

The Italian top-flight is not alone in its pursuit of the Bolgona star, however, with Manchester United also understood to be seriously interested.

The forward is among the names requested by Erik ten Hag for the summer, along with fellow Dutch compatriots Denzel Dumfries (27) and Matthijs de Ligt, who are expected to depart Inter and Bayern respectively at the end of the season.