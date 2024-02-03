Tottenham completed the signing of Swedish prospect Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens on Deadline Day after hijacking Barcelona’s deal for the midfielder.

It looked for certain that the 18-year-old was on his way to Spain as Barca were winning the fight for the player in the months leading up to January, fending off interest from several European clubs, such as Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Tottenham got involved last week by inviting Bergvall and his family to their training ground and this move had a big role to play in the Swedish star choosing the North London club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking about the failed transfer, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Deco seemed a little salty about what happened with Bergvall. The former Barca star said via Fabrizio Romano: “We have a clear plan: we only want to sign players who really want to play for Barcelona.

“We were in talks for Bergvall yes, but as we are monitoring other talents, too much attention on the press.”

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said that Barcelona were left shocked by Tottenham hijacking their deal for the Swedish prospect.

The Catalan club were almost certain that the 18-year-old was set to choose them so it is understandable that they may feel a little hurt.

However, these comments from Deco come across as salty and it is not a good look.