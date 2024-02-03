Transfer news: Barcelona shocked by Tottenham hijack, Chelsea star ready to fight for place and more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Barcelona were left shocked by Tottenham hijacking deal for top Swedish prospect

Tottenham successfully signed 18-year-old midfield prospect Lucas Bergvall on Deadline Day from Djurgardens and succeeded in hijacking Barcelona’s deal for the Swedish talent. How did this happen?

First of all, last week Tottenham organised a trip for Bergvall and his family to visit the Premier League club’s training ground this Monday. This gave the player the chance to speak with many people at the London club, which included Ange Postecoglou, who had conversations with the Swedish prospect.

In the end, Spurs offered a higher fee to Djugardens than Barcelona and also convinced the player with their long-term project for the club. The London side also lured the midfielder to North London by offering him the chance to enter the first-team squad very soon, which is exciting for any young player.

In addition to this, the influence of Dejan Kulusevski played a role in Bergvall choosing Tottenham over Barca, who spoke to his fellow countryman about the Premier League club and how everything works at Spurs.

I can tell you that Tottenham successfully convincing Bergvall to join them was a shock for Barcelona as they were really convinced that they were close to signing the Swedish talent.

The La Liga side were winning the fight for the player in the months leading up to January as Inter and Eintracht Frankfurt also wanted the midfielder but he kept saying he wanted to go Barca. However, the 18-year-old would choose the Premier League in the end and is set to join up with Postecoglou’s squad in the summer.

Is Erling Haaland happy at Manchester City?

There have been reports in Spain suggesting that Erling Haaland is struggling at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola was asked about this during his press conference on Friday. The Man City coach played down the reports and said that the Manchester club don’t have the feeling that their striker is unhappy, before jokingly suggesting that maybe the media in Madrid “have more information than us.”

I’m not aware of anything about Haaland being unhappy, sad or whatever in Manchester. The situation remains the same as always, the player is enjoying his time at the Premier League champions working under a top coach like Pep Guardiola. There have been no changes in his situation.

Chelsea star ready to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge

The expectation before the January transfer window was that Trevoh Chalobah would leave Chelsea and there was some interest in the player. However, the defender is now prepared to fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team as he is going to be fit and ready to play soon.

In January Chalobah had some chances to leave the London club but it was never really close. Atletico Madrid considered the possibility of signing him, same for West Ham but nothing was ever close because of his salary, which was considered too high for a six-month loan.

Why did Stefano Sensi’s move to Leicester City collapse on Deadline Day?

Stefano Sensi’s failed move to Leicester City from Inter never happened on Deadline Day due to negotiations like many other transfer deals. Inter wanted some conditions, Leicester offered different conditions to make the deal happen… and it collapsed. I don’t think it’s a scandal, it’s part of the game. However, I do feel it is disappointing for the boy, who was in England and ready to play. Leicester manager Enzo Maresca really wanted him at the Championship clubMy favourite transfer of the January window

My favourite transfer of the January window

My favourite transfer for the January window was probably Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax as it was unexpected and an excellent signing for the Dutch club. They needed a new leader to help the squad move forward after a difficult season and they got that in the former Liverpool captain.

