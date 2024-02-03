Video: Brighton captain Lewis Dunk powers home against Palace

The ‘M23 derby’ between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace always guarantees a great atmosphere, and Lewis Dunk took the roof off the AMEX Stadium with a head after just two minutes and 22 seconds.

Fans had barely taken their seats before the Seagulls were awarded a corner, and Roy Hodgson is likely to be raging with the standard of defending from his side.

Dunk was in the dead centre of the goal and surrounded by Palace players, but was still able to get his head on the ball and power in the opener.

???????? GOAL | Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace | Lewis Dunk LEWIS DUNK OPENS THE SCORING FOR BRIGHTON!pic.twitter.com/qO1vILXVVs — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 3, 2024

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV