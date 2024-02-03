(Video) Bruno Guimaraes plays stunning pass to assist Kieran Trippier vs. Luton

Newcastle have set up a grandstand finish against Luton Town during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League kick-off at St. James’ Park.

Despite coming into today’s game as overwhelming favourites, Newcastle, although taking the lead thanks to a brace from Sean Longstaff, trailed 4-2 with 30 minutes to play.

Goals from Gabriel Osho, Ross Barkley and a penalty from Clinton Morris put the Hatters 3-2 up. However, although Elijah Adebayo added a fourth, full-back and Newcastle captain Kieran Tripper halved the deficit with a brilliant finish.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

??| GOAL: Trippier scores for Newcastle! Newcastle 3-4 Luton Town pic.twitter.com/sERsZdZK4n — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 3, 2024

Pictures from Via Play.