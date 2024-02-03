(Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalises against Spurs

Spurs just cannot keep clean sheets.

Despite taking the lead against Everton after just five minutes during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Goodison Park through Richarlison, Spurs have been pegged back thanks to a goal-line header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The English striker’s effort has lifted the home crowd and provided an injection of encouragement.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

Fighting against relegation following a 10-point deduction earlier in the season, no one knows for sure just how important Calvert-Lewin’s goal will prove to be come the end of the campaign.

