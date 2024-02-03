Video: Hinshelwood and Buonanotte grab two in a minute for Brighton

The writing is surely on the wall for Roy Hodgson now after Brighton went 3-0 up against Crystal Palace just after the half hour.

Lewis Dunk had already given the Seagulls an early lead after some poor Eagles marking at a corner, and Jack Hinshelwood’s second saw the Palace back four stood like statues once more.

No sooner had that goal gone in than Brighton came pouring forward again, and Facundo Buonanotte bent in a third.

You could see Palace’s heads drop after that one hit the back of the net, and that doesn’t bode well for the South Londoner’s in the second half.

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV