Video: Premier League striker shows why Arsenal are targeting him with clinical finish

Aston Villa are running riot at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United with Unai Emery’s side 4-0 up at halftime and Ollie Watkins has played a huge role in that.

The Villa striker’s shot hit the post in the build-up to the away side’s first goal, the England star scored the second and then went on to assist the third.

The 28-year-old has shown why he is a target for Arsenal and clubs from the Premier League’s Big Six with his goal as he produced a clinical finish.

Watkins is believed to be an Arsenal fan and the Gunners have been linked to the player in recent months.

Mikel Arteta requires a new number nine and the Villa star would be a great fit. However, the North London club also have other targets, which may be easier to get given that Watkins only signed a new deal at Villa Park last year.

?? "Villa taking command at Bramall Lane" Clinical from Watkins ?? pic.twitter.com/WtbcLWJntR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 3, 2024

Douglas Luiz x Ollie Watkins Unreal ?? pic.twitter.com/zdSFDHJje2 — Ty Bracey (@TyBracey) February 3, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports.