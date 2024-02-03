Video: Premier League striker shows why Arsenal are targeting him with clinical finish

Aston Villa are running riot at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United with Unai Emery’s side 4-0 up at halftime and Ollie Watkins has played a huge role in that. 

The Villa striker’s shot hit the post in the build-up to the away side’s first goal, the England star scored the second and then went on to assist the third.

The 28-year-old has shown why he is a target for Arsenal and clubs from the Premier League’s Big Six with his goal as he produced a clinical finish.

Watkins is believed to be an Arsenal fan and the Gunners have been linked to the player in recent months.

Mikel Arteta requires a new number nine and the Villa star would be a great fit. However, the North London club also have other targets, which may be easier to get given that Watkins only signed a new deal at Villa Park last year.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

