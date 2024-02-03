(Video) Sean Longstaff nets 16-minute brace vs. Luton Town

Luton Town Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United took the lead but were pegged back by Luton Town during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League kick-off at St. James Park.

Sean Longstaff fired the home team into a seven-minute lead before Gabriel Osho equalised less than 15 minutes later.

However, Longstaff has become the Magpies’ hero once again. The English midfielder, who bagged his fifth goal of the season earlier, has since doubled his tally for the game after Anthony Gordon’s strike, which rebounded straight into his path, found its way into the Luton net.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

Pictures from Via Play

