Sean Longstaff scores fifth goal of season with early opener vs. Luton

Luton Town Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United have wasted no time taking the lead against Luton Town during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League kick-off at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies, who came into today’s game off the back of two wins, are looking to extend their winning run and get back into top-four contention.

And despite the match being on for just seven minutes, it is the home team who have drawn first blood.

Sean Longstaff latched onto the end of a wicked cross from captain Kieran Trippier and left goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski with no chance.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

 

