Newcastle United have wasted no time taking the lead against Luton Town during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League kick-off at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies, who came into today’s game off the back of two wins, are looking to extend their winning run and get back into top-four contention.

And despite the match being on for just seven minutes, it is the home team who have drawn first blood.

Sean Longstaff latched onto the end of a wicked cross from captain Kieran Trippier and left goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski with no chance.

