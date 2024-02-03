“We just want players who are fully committed” – 23-year-old wanted to leave Leeds on deadline day

Now that the January transfer window is done and dusted, Leeds United can concentrate on the job in hand – getting automatic promotion at the first opportunity.

A win over Bristol City thanks to Willy Gnonto’s goal pushed the all whites up into second, and whilst it may only be temporary, it’s likely to provide Daniel Farke’s charges with the motivation to aspire to end the season there at worst.

By doing so would mean that they would go straight up, though if they’re unable to claim one of the two automatic places, a play-off place looks nailed on for them already.

It would take a huge drop off in form and results for Leeds to drop out of the top six, though complacency won’t be their friend either.

Every player needs to be focused on what’s to come, and that’s clearly why Farke made what appeared to be a surprise decision to let Ian Poveda leave on deadline day.

Farke on Poveda's exit: "His big wish and desire to have this move. We wish him all the best. In this position we have a lot of competition. We were a bit reluctant to extend his contract. We just want players who are fully committed." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 2, 2024

If any player isn’t prepared to work hard and put in a shift in every single game between now and the end of the season, there’s simply no point in them staying at the club.

Farke is right to want everyone pulling in the same direction.